How Ukraine's cheap FPV Drones More Efficient Than Prized Artillery
US Military News


Jan 6, 2024


In Ukraine's conflict with Russia, a surprising contender has emerged on the battlefield: inexpensive, First-Person View (FPV) drones. These remote-controlled aircraft with cameras are proving to be "more efficient" than prized artillery, revolutionizing the way warfare is conducted.


First-person view (FPV) drones are remote-controlled aircraft that have a camera and a video transmitter on board, allowing the pilot to see what the drone sees in real-time. They can be used for aerial reconnaissance, surveillance, and attack mission


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vpb-eAhAJt8


russiawardroneswarfareus military newsukrainefpvbattlefieldartillerymore efficentremote-controlled aircraft

