Tryg Verran | Living the Crucible

Immersed in the realms of poetry and linguistics, Tryg’s expertise lies in keenly observing how language shapes human behaviour. The transformative power of slogans and phrases, morphing into potent mantras that elicit emotions like fear and panic, has been a compelling focus—especially evident in the context of events in New Zealand. Drawing parallels with Arthur Miller’s ‘The Crucible’ to illustrate this phenomenon, he attempted to share this perspective and encountered mixed reactions among colleagues.”


POINTS COVERED:


Ideological propaganda is intrinsic to all ideologies/ faiths/ beliefs

Everyone is sensitive to this

Examples of the effects of propaganda I witnessed in NZ

Cognitive over-writing of material reality with fabricated narrative

Things we can learn from this

Consider this as a part of human being

Discussion of my poetic events that attempt to challenge this effect


