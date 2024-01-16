Tryg Verran | Living the Crucible

Immersed in the realms of poetry and linguistics, Tryg’s expertise lies in keenly observing how language shapes human behaviour. The transformative power of slogans and phrases, morphing into potent mantras that elicit emotions like fear and panic, has been a compelling focus—especially evident in the context of events in New Zealand. Drawing parallels with Arthur Miller’s ‘The Crucible’ to illustrate this phenomenon, he attempted to share this perspective and encountered mixed reactions among colleagues.”
POINTS COVERED:
Ideological propaganda is intrinsic to all ideologies/ faiths/ beliefs
Everyone is sensitive to this
Examples of the effects of propaganda I witnessed in NZ
Cognitive over-writing of material reality with fabricated narrative
Things we can learn from this
Consider this as a part of human being
Discussion of my poetic events that attempt to challenge this effect
TRYG’S SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS
Website: https://myathkar.org/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tommy_poppers_story/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TommyPoppers/
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/6jWYYoo6e4EPFGRlkigdmy?replay=1
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuZRtBETKYQB0N_sbjnRwvw
Contact: [email protected]
FFS SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS
Website: https://ffspeakeasy.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ffspeakeasy
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/ffspeakeasy
Locals: https://locals.com/member/ffspeakeasy
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ffspeakeasy/
Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ffspeakeasy
Telegram: https://t.me/+QbnFr5WeXaxjZTRk
Telegram Community: https://t.me/fearfreecommunitychat
Many people in our community are members of the Control Group - an independent health outcomes study working to establish the safety and efficacy of pharmaceuticals, like the COVID-19 vaccine. Learn more about their project - including how to help - by visiting the Control Group website: https://controlgroup.coop/
Disclaimer: Fear-free Speakeasy (FFS) holds space for activities, events, and presentations. Responsibility for the content is that of the individual guest(s), and presenter(s) and not FFS as an organisation. If you decide to make contact with, take the advice of, or, use the products or services of, any presenter, guest, or fellow participant, it is your choice and it is your responsibility to have due diligence and do your own research. FFS hold no liability or responsibility. Any information provided here is not intended as medical advice.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.