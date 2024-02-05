© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
REVEALED! The U.K. has a DIRTY military plan to trick young people into joining the army _ Redacted
02/05/2024
The United Kingdom could trick students on a gap year into the “citizen army” with a new plan. According to The Daily Mail military officials have "suggested the idea of a course over the summer holidays which gives young adults a taste of serving in the military.” Is this a fun summer camp or a way to trick young people into conscription? Politician Jim Ferguson joins us to discuss.
