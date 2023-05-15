Origins of the New World Order

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this show, John discusses the New World Order with author and researcher Carl Teichrib.
Carl has written a book that exposes the nefarious plan to rule over all the peoples of the earth. A plan that goes back to the Tower of Babel, a plan that is in play right now, a plan that is being funded by taxpayers.
Carl displays government policy documents that prove categorically, this is no conspiracy theory.