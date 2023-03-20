THE (NEW) TRUTH ABOUT BITCOIN!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Philosopher Stefan Molyneux - a Bitcoin evangelist since 2011 - updates his classic Truth About Bitcoin presentation from 2013 with all the updates, conflicts, developments and possibilities of the world's greatest currency!
https://www.freedomain.com/donate
For Freedomain Bitcoin shows:
https://fdrpodcasts.com/search/bitcoin