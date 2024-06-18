59th National Prayer Breakfast Recap

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Click here to give to help us make more shows: https://www.faytene.tv/donate
The National Prayer Breakfast takes place every year in our nation's capital. Hundreds of elected officials and leaders from across party lines and across the nation gather to pray together and to pray for Canada.
Last year, we aired highlights from the event, which included statements from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Honourable Pierre Poilievre. Viewers responded so positively that our team decided to feature it once again this year.
The National Prayer Breakfast is an extension of a weekly prayer gathering at Parliament, which includes Members of Parliament and Senators from various parties. Canada was the first nation in the world to establish a National Prayer Breakfast, and Prime Minister Lester B. Pearson addressed the inaugural event in 1964.
This year was the 59th Prayer Breakfast, which took place in early May with a record-breaking 1,300+ people in attendance. We hope today's program will encourage you.
Please like, subscribe and share!
____________________________
If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here:https://madmimi.com/signups/72187/join
FIND US AT:
Main Site: https://www.faytene.tv/
Free App: https://apple.co/3rgzcfC
YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d7XyTz
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/faytenetv
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/faytene
Twitter: https://twitter.com/faytene
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/channels/faytenetv
Bitchute: www.bitchute.com/channel/faytenetv
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv
#faytene #canada #fayteneandfriends #prayer #nationalprayerbreakfast #trudeau #pierre #poilievre #ottawa #parliament