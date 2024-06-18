59th National Prayer Breakfast Recap

Click here to give to help us make more shows: https://www.faytene.tv/donate





The National Prayer Breakfast takes place every year in our nation's capital. Hundreds of elected officials and leaders from across party lines and across the nation gather to pray together and to pray for Canada.





Last year, we aired highlights from the event, which included statements from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Honourable Pierre Poilievre. Viewers responded so positively that our team decided to feature it once again this year.





The National Prayer Breakfast is an extension of a weekly prayer gathering at Parliament, which includes Members of Parliament and Senators from various parties. Canada was the first nation in the world to establish a National Prayer Breakfast, and Prime Minister Lester B. Pearson addressed the inaugural event in 1964.





This year was the 59th Prayer Breakfast, which took place in early May with a record-breaking 1,300+ people in attendance. We hope today's program will encourage you.





