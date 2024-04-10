© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israel Gaza War Life in Rafah Gaza April 9th
ريهام العماوي
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pLOzhe0LTFU&t
جولتي في شوارع مدينة رفح وحلينا مشكلة السيارة تعت ريم وشوفه قديش بنتعب خلال يومنا
I took a tour of the streets of Rafah and solved Reem’s car problem, and I saw how tired we were during our day