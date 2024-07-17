BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Question: Why will everyone be united after the Rapture?
Question: I’ve heard you say that after the Rapture everyone on earth will be united. To do what?

Response: They will be united, first of all, in a world religion and they will worship both Satan and the Antichrist. Scripture teaches that everyone (except those who believe the gospel and reject Antichrist and as a result are executed for their faith) will worship “the dragon...and...the beast…” (Rv 13:2-4).

Secondly, the world will be united in a world government under Antichrist. He is given power “over all kindreds, and tongues, and nations” (v. 7) so that “all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, [must] receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name” (Rv 13:16-17).

They will also be united in the “strong delusion” with which the Lord will afflict those who “believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness” (2 Thes 2:11-12). Clearly, mankind will unite under Antichrist to do his will, to pursue evil desires, and to oppose the true God.


