Question: Why will everyone be united after the Rapture?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/question-why-will-everyone-be-united-after-rapture
More question and answer: https://www.thebereancall.org/questionanswer
Question: I’ve heard you say that after the Rapture everyone on earth will be united. To do what?
Response: They will be united, first of all, in a world religion and they will worship both Satan and the Antichrist. Scripture teaches that everyone (except those who believe the gospel and reject Antichrist and as a result are executed for their faith) will worship “the dragon...and...the beast…” (Rv 13:2-4).
Secondly, the world will be united in a world government under Antichrist. He is given power “over all kindreds, and tongues, and nations” (v. 7) so that “all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, [must] receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name” (Rv 13:16-17).
They will also be united in the “strong delusion” with which the Lord will afflict those who “believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness” (2 Thes 2:11-12). Clearly, mankind will unite under Antichrist to do his will, to pursue evil desires, and to oppose the true God.
Our main website: www.thebereancall.org
Store: store.thebereancall.org
Download our app: www.thebereancall.org/app
In-depth research on a variety of Bible topics: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics
Sign up for our email updates: https://www.thebereancall.org/subscribe