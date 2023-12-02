Dutchsinse Christmas Special -- The 12 Days of Conspiracy Christmas - Merry CONSPIRIST-MAS!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Enjoy this Small dutchsinse Christmas Special! A classic right up there with Charlie Brown!
They say a song is an easy way to remember something....... here are the days in order from 1-12 so you can sing along!
1st day: Alex Jones 1st DVD
2nd day: Two Cloaked Reptilians
3rd day: Three Un-capped Pyramids
4th day: Four Thunderbirds
5th day: FIVE INTER-DIMENSIONAL BEINGS
6th day: Six Freemasons
7th day: Seven Merfolk Swimming
8th day: Eight Chemtrails Puffing
9th day: Nine UFO's
10th day: Ten Shadow People
11th day: Eleven Open Stargates
12th day: Twelve Bluebeam's Beaming
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos