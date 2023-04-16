How I lowered my blood pressure from 157/100 to 102/69 in 2 months without meds

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Here's how I drastically reduced my blood pressure in just two months. Actually, I went from 157/100 to 122/83 in just 1 month, but then it kept going down!
I also discuss how to take blood pressure readings properly, genetic predisposition to high blood pressure, NDs VS MDs, and more.
Here are the supplements I referenced in the video:
-Integrative Therapeutics Cortisol Manager
-Carditone
-MySaltSub.com
-Neo40 NO2 Booster
-Cardio Miracle (get $20 off with this link):
http://cardiomiracle.refr.cc/pjglassey