❗️🇷🇺🇺🇦 Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on October 27-29

▪️The AFU are trying to attack the territory of Russia with kamikaze drones: one of the targets was the Kursk NPP. There was no significant damage.

On Sunday, several strikes were launched in the southern Russian regions. One drone was intercepted by air defence systems on Sunday afternoon over Rostov-on-Don. Also oil refinery Afipka NPZ was attacked in Krasnodar region.

At the same time a massive attack on Crimea was carried out. Russian anti-aircraft gunners and naval aviation of Black Sea Fleet intercepted about 35 drones on approach to the peninsula.

▪️The settlements of Belgorod region are also under attack, they suffered massive shelling.

▪️To the south of Bakhmut, the AFU were able to cross the railway to the north of Klishchiivka, but after being rebuffed, they retreated to their original positions.

▪️To the south of the Avdiivka fortified area, Russian troops continue the attempts to reach the Khimik district. The offensive is developing from the Donetsk Ring Road and forest plantations from the Opytne side.

▪️In Vremivka sector, fighting for Balka Hrusheva to the northeast of Pryyutne continues.

▪️Ukrainian units tried to wedge into the defence of Russian troops between Kopani and Robotyne, but failed.

▪️In Kherson direction, two enemy assault groups again tried to break through to Pishchanivka. The AFU offensive was thwarted by Russian artillery strikes, Ukrainian units evacuated to the right bank.

Not far from the former Antonovskiy Bridge, Russian soldiers destroyed one of the boats with the AFU troops.

▪️To the east, in Krynky, the AFU managed to gain a foothold: the center of the village holds several dozen members of Ukrainian units. The sweeping of the settlement is complicated by the heavy fire of enemy artillery and the enemy electronic warfare operation.





