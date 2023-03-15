17-year-old Cheerleader struck by Cardiac Arrest during competition...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mom saves 17-year-old daughter who went into cardiac arrest at cheer competition
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL/CNN Newsource) — A 17-year-old Harnett County
cheerleader is recovering at Duke Medical Center after going into
cardiac arrest during a recent competition.
Keianna Joe is part
of a competitive cheerleading team. Her mother, Andrea Joe, said during
her warm-up she went to cardiac arrest, which required a shock from an
Automatic External Defibrillator (AED) to save her life.
Keianna is a student at Western Harnett High School, but she cheers competitively for a team in Sanford. She was at a competition on Sunday in Raleigh at Broughton High School. Andrea said she was warming up, when all of the sudden she became unresponsive.
Source:
https://www.kake.com/story/48547400/mom-saves-17yearold-daughter-who-went-into-cardiac-arrest-at-cheer-competition
Mirrored - ImportantInformation1