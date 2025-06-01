Before I toss this over to AI to summarize / describe our conversation I want to take back that I said Tina “completed the grueling Samatha phase” which of course is anything but grueling. In fact, it is actually beautiful in the beginning, beautiful in the middle and beautiful in the end. I was reaching for, and came up short for something to describe the high level of innercraft often required to complete such an extensive meditative training that includes attaining the four form jhanas and four formless jhanas under strict qualifying criteria for long durations and doing so for the 40 traditional meditation objects from the Visuddhimagga (to the extent of jhana they allow for) plus jhanic mastery which involves attainment at will, prolonging the state, emerging at will, reviewing the jhāna accurately, and being able to shift between jhānas fluidly





There’s also quite a surprisingly refreshing emphasis towards the end on teacher and community scandal, solutions, ethics, prevention, safeguards, and accountability





OK, Ai now takes the reins:





Tina Rasmussen is a meditation teacher and author with deep experience in both the Theravāda and Dzogchen traditions. Ordained as a Buddhist nun by Pa Auk Sayadaw, she emphasizes practical and accessible pathways to deep states of meditative absorption (jhana) and awakening.





Topics Discussed:

• Background and Early Path:Tina shares her transition from spiritual seeking to formal Buddhist practice, including her early influences and ordination in Burma.





• The Jhana Journey: A deep dive into Tina’s jhana training under Pa Auk Sayadaw, what distinguishes her approach, and how she supports modern practitioners engaging with these deep states.





• Theravāda and Dzogchen: Exploration of integrating two seemingly distinct traditions: the focused absorptions of Theravāda and the open awareness of Dzogchen. Tina speaks on how these methods can complement rather than contradict.





• Dealing with Subtle Attachments: Insight into how even refined meditative experiences can lead to subtle clinging—and how awareness practices help unwind them.





• How to Choose Practices Wisely: Practical advice on selecting practices based on one’s temperament and developmental stage on the path.





• Meditation and Trauma Sensitivity: Tina speaks on navigating deep meditation as a trauma survivor or working with students with trauma, and the role of embodiment.





• Subtle Energies and the Body: Observations about somatic intelligence, subtle energy movements, and their role in meditative development.





• Non-Linear Awakening: Tina describes the nuanced, non-hierarchical nature of awakening, and how deep states don’t necessarily equate to realization.





• Common Misconceptions: Tina challenges assumptions about jhana as escapism, or Dzogchen as bypassing, and clarifies their roles in deep insight and transformation.





• Mentorship and Teaching Style: How Tina works with students, what she emphasizes in transmission, and how she remains grounded and accessible.





