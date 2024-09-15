© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html
Purelife Glass Enema Kit- 1.5 Qt - https://amzn.to/3oMS6yY
Megahome Water Distillers - https://amzn.to/3rQmntW
Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil - Cold Pressed and Unrefined - http://amzn.to/2fBdTX7
What Is Methylene Blue, Its History, Benefits, And More! - https://bit.ly/3PKTRGs
Methylene Blues Scientifically Proven Health Benefits! - https://bit.ly/3VUFJM8
How To Make A Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3WHcjlz
Why You Should Make Your Own Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3ZJR2Kj
Join My Methylene Blue Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue
Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html
Is It Safe to Do Methylene Blue Enemas? - (Science Based)
I have made so many videos educating people on ingesting Methylene Blue. When ingested safely, correctly, and consistently, it will assist in optimizing mitochondrial function, cognitive functions, and energy production, aid in treating many different health issues and conditions, detoxify the human body of nanotech and bad bacteria, and much more.
However, one thing I have never discussed is Methylene blue enemas until now in this video, and one common question I get regarding these is, "Is It Safe to Do Methylene Blue Enemas?" If you want to know the answer to this question, watch this video, "Is It Safe to Do Methylene Blue Enemas?" (Science Based), from start to FINISH!
Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:
(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan
Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS
The Shoes I Wear:
Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE
Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY
The Supplements I Use:
Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T
Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm
Magnesium Glycinate - https://amzn.to/3QdFxHh
Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno