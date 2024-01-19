"Trump Was Right" - Jamie Dimon Shocks CNBC in Davos Interview
Patrick Bet-David, Adam Sosnick, Tom Ellsworth, and Vincent Oshana react to Jamie Dimon saying that Donald Trump was right more than he was wong while serving as President of the United States.
Visit VT.com for the latest news and insights from the world of politics, business and entertainment: https://bit.ly/472R3Mz
Visit Valuetainment University for the best courses online for entrepreneurs: https://bit.ly/47gKVA0
Text “PODCAST” to 310-340-1132 to get the latest updates in real-time!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.