X22 REPORT Ep. 3074a - Did Trump Just Send A Message? It’s Time To End The [CB], Gold Destroys The Fed

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3074a - May 22, 2023
Did Trump Just Send A Message? It’s Time To End The [CB], Gold Destroys The Fed
The [WEF] plan is failing, they are now resorting to threats, they have lost control of the green new deal. [JB] has lost the narrative on the debt ceiling, no matter what he will be blamed. Trump sent a message about gold. Gold will destroy the Fed.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
