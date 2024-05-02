Christian Theocracy Now

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As our government has lost legitimacy we find ourselves currently oppressed by a Luciferian Theocracy led by the Synagogue of Satan. It's time for a Christian rebellion against the devil's forces and the establishment of explicitly Christian nation-states built upon the Ten Commandments. Christ is King.
Fritz Berggren, PHD
www.bloodandfaith.com