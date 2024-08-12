August Rush

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Grapes galore. Muscadine grapes growing in our garden. I am juicing today a tad on the Sana Supreme Juicer inside the homestead in our kitchenette. I live in 718 square feet of inside space with my homesteading husband. We are an older couple finding our way in the world. Sharing here & there. Thanks for watching! Thanks for being here! Stay safe!