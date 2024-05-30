Discussions About ET Contact with University Galacticus & Alliance for ET Diplomatic Contact

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join Brian Ruhe, Dean of University Galacticus and Sylvain Rochon, Co-Founder of the Alliance for Extraterrestrial Diplomatic Contact (AEDC), in a discussion about ET contact, the world and their joint visions for a love, harmony and peace within the Galaxy and beyond.
They are joined by their Facilitator, Tanys Coughlan, Galactic Ambassador with the AEDC and Founder of the Twillow Lifestyle Community.
universitygalacticus.org/
https://www.youtube.com/@Cosmic_Nomad369