'INEFFECTIVE LEADERSHIP': Rand Paul slams Speaker Johnson for 'siding with Democrats'. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., weighs in on Iran's unprecedented attacks on Israel, expectations that the House will soon take up a bill to back the Middle East ally and Speaker Mike Johnson's record as leader of the House GOP.
"SpeakerJohnson was incredibly wrong to vote w/ Dems against the 4th amend. when he killed the FISA warrant requirement and wrong to give in to the Dems spending demands. As I see it now, I'm not so sure there's a difference between him being in charge and Dems being in charge.