GOD ORDAINED APRIL 14th AS THE NEW YEAR NOT JANUARY 1ST, Deute 16:1-4; Exod 12:1-6; 2 Corinth 6:14-15; Gal 4:16; Revela 3:15-16, 20250104

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

Deuteronomy 16:1-8:

16 OBSERVE the MONTH of ABIB, and KEEP the Passover unto the LORD thy GOD: for in the MONTH of ABIB the LORD thy GOD brought thee forth out of Egypt by night.

2 Thou shalt therefore sacrifice the PASSOVER unto the LORD thy GOD of the flock and the herd, in the place which the LORD shall choose to place His name there.

3 Thou shalt eat no leavened bread with it; seven days shalt thou eat unleavened bread therewith, even the bread of affliction; for thou camest forth out of the land of Egypt in haste: that thou mayest REMEMBER the DAY when thou camest forth out of the land of Egypt ALL THE DAYS OF THY LIFE.

4 And there shall be no leavened bread seen with thee in all thy coast seven days; neither shall there any thing of the flesh, which thou sacrificedst the first day at even, remain all night until the morning.

5 Thou mayest not sacrifice the Passover within any of thy gates, which the LORD thy GOD giveth thee:

6 But at the place which the LORD thy GOD shall choose to place His Name in, there thou shalt sacrifice the Passover at EVEN, at the going down of the sun, at the season that thou camest forth out of Egypt.

7 And thou shalt roast and eat it in the place which the LORD thy GOD shall choose: and thou shalt turn in the morning, and go unto thy tents.

8 SIX DAYS thou shalt EAT UNLEAVENED BREAD: and on the SEVENTH DAY shall be a SOLEMN ASSEMBLY to the LORD thy GOD: thou shalt DO NO WORK THEREIN. Amen!

Exodus 12:1-6:

And the LORD SPAKE unto Moses and Aaron in the land of Egypt saying,

2 This MONTH SHALL BE UNTO YOU THE BEGINNINGOF MONTHS: IT SHALL BE THE FIRST MONTH OF THE YEAR TO YOU.

3 Speak ye unto all the congregation of Israel, saying, in the tenth day of this month they shall take to them every man a lamb, according to the house of their fathers, a lamb for an house:

4 And if the household be too little for the lamb, let him and his neighbour next unto his house take it according to the number of the souls; every man according to his eating shall make your count for the lamb.

5 Your lamb shall be without blemish, a male of the first year: ye shall take it out from the sheep, or from the goats:

6 AND YE SHALL KEEP IT UNTIL THE FOURTEEN DAY OF THE SAME MONTH: AND THE WHOLE ASSEMBLY OF THE CONGREGRATION OF ISRAEL SHALL KILL IT IN THE EVENING. Amen!





Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church (Vienna, Winchester, VA, and Trenton, NJ)

