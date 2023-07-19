GOP Congressman: Secret Service Blew Up Baggy of Cocaine and Destroyed All DNA Evidence

GOP Congressman: Secret Service Blew Up Baggy of Cocaine and Destroyed All DNA EvidenceJesse Watters calls out the administration's reaction to the discovery of cocaine in the West Wing

Congressman Tim Burchett (R-TN) said the Secret Service destroyed all the DNA evidence after they blew up the baggy of cocaine.





“Because apparently when they went in and got the bag, they treated it as a biological entity and for some reason destroyed it, because…to me, it just seems like they would go in there with the hazmat suits on, put it in a protective bag, take it to a lab for analysis, but instead, apparently they blew the thing up. It’s just a complete joke and a nightmare,” Burchett said.





The Secret Service closed its investigation into the Biden White House cocaine scandal without conducting any interviews.





The Secret Service last Thursday concluded its investigation into the cocaine scandal that rocked the White House earlier this month.





No suspect was identified and the Secret Service didn’t interview any of the more than 500 potential culprits.





