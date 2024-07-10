



Our Lady's Message to Luz de Maria for July 10, 2024

Countries are attacked from within, without expecting it; it will be at dawn. Consecrate your homes to Our Hearts

In the Name of My Divine Son, I call you to pray for one another and not to lose faith... What you must know, you know. Continue on the way with the lamp lit with the best oil: faith in the Divine Promises

«Beloved children of My Immaculate Heart, I love you little children, I bless you.

I ask you to dedicate some of your daily prayers for humanity (I Tim. 2, 1-4).

(I Tim. 2, 1-4): “First of all, then, I ask that supplications, prayers, petitions, and thanksgivings be offered for everyone, for kings and for all in authority, that we may lead a quiet and tranquil life in all devotion and dignity. This is good and pleasing to God our savior, who wills everyone to be saved and to come to knowledge of the truth.”

Beloved children of My Divine Son, when human creatures speak of peace, false peace comes and war is stronger.

Most countries with their institutions are in serious conflicts. The institutions which were strong pillars and gave solidity to the States, are now weakened by the permissiveness to which they have been exposed by their leaders.

In the Name of My Divine Son, I call you to pray for one another and not to lose faith, to live under the Teachings of My Divine Son, to be observers of the Law of God, respecting the sound Tradition and fulfilling the Sacraments, so despised at this time.

The human creature wanders from country to country carrying with him diverse ideologies [1], hastening the fall of what for man has been the support of life.

Countries mainly in Europe are attacked from within, without their expecting it; it will be at dawn, it will be like a swarm of bees attacking without being expected.

Several countries are attacked in Europe [2]:

In France blood runs in the streets….

blood runs in the streets…. Italy is surprised by the arrival of troops from communist countries, chaos ensues….

is surprised by the arrival of troops from communist countries, chaos ensues…. England will not be the same that exhibits luxurious palaces, the luxuries will disappear and everything will be ruins…

will not be the same that exhibits luxurious palaces, the luxuries will disappear and everything will be ruins… The Middle East is on fire, the combats are increasing without being able to stop them; the suffering is stronger, the foreign countries arrive quickly and in the blink of an eye the great combat grows…

is on fire, the combats are increasing without being able to stop them; the suffering is stronger, the foreign countries arrive quickly and in the blink of an eye the great combat grows… Little children, in North America the Statue of Liberty is torn down, falls into the sea and sinks, foreshadowing the suffering of that great nation….

the Statue of Liberty is torn down, falls into the sea and sinks, foreshadowing the suffering of that great nation…. Large and small countries all suffer before the merciless minds that think only of winning. South America will receive many of My children in search of safety. Before this happens, South America is purified: Revolution breaks out in Argentina [3], My Divine Son is grieved by this…. Brazil suffers and is inflamed, the laughter of the carnivals will no longer be heard, human creatures will cry out to God for mercy. Chile suffers strongly, My children look for their families with great desperation. In Colombia they are about to fall into the hands of those who have no mercy, but they are helped by their brother countries. All this is necessary, little children, it is necessary!

You will live in the midst of miracles that will be given before the supplications of those who live in prayer (Mk. 10:27) . (Mk. 10:27): “Jesus looked at them and said: ‘For human beings it is impossible, but not for God. All things are possible for God’.” The Angelic Legions protect you and free you from the clutches of the enemy. Faith is necessary, not fear, not fear, but faith.

http://www.jesusmariasite.org/6285-countries-are-attacked-from-within-without-expecting-it-it-will-be-at-dawn-consecrate-your-homes-to-our-hearts/









