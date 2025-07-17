A Rational Critique of Atheism! Twitter/X Space

Wednesday Night Live Twitter Space 16 July 2025





In this episode, I explore the complexities of atheism and its relationship with morality and ethics, provoking a deep philosophical debate. I question the motivations behind ethical behavior in an atheistic context, contrasting it with religious frameworks that rely on divine moral codes. I express skepticism regarding modern atheism's ability to provide a solid ethical foundation, arguing that critiques of religious morality often overlook the necessity of alternative principles. Drawing on historical philosophical perspectives, I invite listeners to engage in self-reflection and critical examination of their beliefs. Through dynamic discussions with callers, I tackle themes of free will and the nature of choice, ultimately emphasizing the importance of ideal standards in ethical considerations. Join me as we navigate these profound questions that challenge our understanding of human existence.





