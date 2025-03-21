BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Man Made Epidemic (2016) - German Vaccine Documentary
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
873 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
77 views • 6 months ago

Filmmaker and concerned mother Natalie Beer sets off on a journey around the world speaking to leading doctors and scientists to learn the truth about the autism epidemic and whether or not the MMR (Measles, Mumps and Rubella) vaccination has a role to play. 

The film explores the common misconception that autism is solely genetic and looks into scientists concerns over recent years about environmental factors such as medication and pesticides which continue to leave our children with physical and neurological damage. 

The film informs without being judgmental. Beer tries to give a balanced view of a very complex and controversial topic and allows the viewer to make up his own mind. 

http://man-made-epidemic.com/ 

 

To support CuresWanted, please consider leaving a tip! https://buymeacoffee.com/cureswanted 

Travel Deals: https://wg.vacations/88974311578 

More Travel Deals: https://taketestdrive.club/index.php?page=register&c=SR991947 

Keywords
glyphosateflu vaccineautismvaccinemeaslesmmrmumpsaluminummercuryrubellavaersthimerosaladjuvantworld health organizationplacebodr andrew wakefieldhep bmeningitisdpt vaccineglaxo smith klinevaccinated mothersdental amalgamssspematernal immunitydr natasha campbell mcbride
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy