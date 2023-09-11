SPECIAL REPORT: 9/11 – FROM CRIME SCENE TO COURT ROOM | Counter Narrative Ep. 108

t’s been 22 years since 9/11…





Most people remember exactly where they were that day. I was sitting on my couch at my parent’s house, getting ready to commute to my class at our area community college.





My mom and I watched as we saw a plane hit one of the twin towers… trying to make sense of what was going on. It was actually my mom’s expression of horror that helped me appreciate the gravity of what was happening.





Little did we know that day, that it was that horror that was then used to manipulate the American people into control through fear and normalize surveillance and less freedom.





It’s only gotten worse – and we still don’t know the FULL story of what happened on 9/11/2001 – more than two decades ago.





There are a lot of takes on 9/11 – but now more than ever – many know the official breakdown of facts can’t be the full story. Try as the media propaganda machine might, it’s no longer taboo to ask questions about that day. We even have a presidential candidate – Viveck Ramaswamy – calling out at least some of the known lies pushed.









To help us make more sense of the narrative, is 9/11 expert, Richard Gage. He is a San Francisco Bay area architect, a member of the American Institute of Architects, and founder & former CEO of Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth. He, along with his courageous wife and assistant Gail, continues to lead the charge toward a real investigation into the destruction of all 3 World Trade Center skyscrapers on 9/11 at RichardGage911.org.





Want to tune in on the go? Click the link below to catch the podcast version:





Don’t Let the Mainstream Media Control the Narrative – Join AMP INSIDER!





When You Subscribe Now and use the Code ‘LEIGH’ You’ll Receive The First Month for Just $1 –https://ampinsider.us/amp/signup





It’s Patriots like you, who help fund AMP’s efforts to provide uncensored news you can trust.





SUPPORTING OUR PATRIOT SPONSORS = SUPPORTING AMP!





Don’t Wait for the Next Financial Crisis – Get a Free Gold Consultation Now!

https://bit.ly/KristiLeighKEPHD





Use Our Code ‘AMP888‘ For Special Discounts & Rates:





“Laetrile works, you bet your life” – Save 10% off your entire order: https://rncstore.com/AMPNEWS





Do you have a sinus problem? A problem sleeping? A joint, skin, or respiratory issue?

For a limited time, Steve of Nature’s Rite is offering The Healthcare Toolkit book for free with any purchase: https://www.mynaturesrite.com/promo/amp





Support Patriot Mike Lindell who has been canceled by the woke corporations! Get American Made Products for your home! https://MyPillow.com





Take Charge of Your Payments: Harness the Benefits of Patriot Processing Company and Eliminate Debanking and Fees! Call: 612-271-8019 or Email: [email protected] & Unlock Financial Freedom today.





CUE Streaming OFFERS ALL THIS FOR $2/DAY





Hundreds of Sports Channels (Don’t pay more for NFL)

Nationwide Local Channels

Thousands of Movies & TV Series

Stream on up to 5 devices at a time

No Contract & No Hidden Fees

Sign up at https://AMERICANMEDIA.mycuestreaming.com





FOLLOW US ON SOCIALS: https://linktr.ee/ampnews





LISTEN TO OUR SHOW PODCASTS: https://podcast.ampnews.us





AMPINSIDER – A COMMUNITY AND RESOURCE TO CONNECT WITH LIKE-MINDED PATRIOTS:

HTTPS://AMPINSIDER.US/





The content in our videos SHALL NOT be construed as tax, legal, insurance, construction, engineering, health, electrical, financial advice, or other & may be outdated or inaccurate; it is your responsibility to verify all information. You must conduct your own research. These videos are for entertainment purposes ONLY. If you need advice, please contact a qualified CPA, attorney, insurance agent, contractor/electrician/engineer/etc., financial advisor, doctor, or the appropriate professional for the subject you would like help with.