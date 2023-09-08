Dramatic and SAD: Wind Turbines Injuring and Killing Birds Compilation (plz read below video)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pirate Pete
Sep 8, 2023
mirrored from yt
Note: I am EXPOSING THIS not promoting it. I can not stand these wind turbine things being put everywhere and I am against using them, they are injuring & killing SO many of these poor birds! These turbines are also killing whales.
Climate change is a HOAX!
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/czVr6ET8HL2d/