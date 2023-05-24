© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/warning-a-new-storm-brewing/
Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "I have received many Warnings about another Plague/ Pestilence coming.
The first time The LORD warned me of this was back in 2018. Since then I was warned of The Mystery Virus, that has come and is now almost gone."