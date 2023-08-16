© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This Is How They Cheat
* Voter registration is the chokepoint.
* They have always excelled at fishing in a bigger pond.
* After they’re done with all the cheating, then they stop people from talking about it.
Dan Bongino Show Clips | 16 August 2023
https://rumble.com/v388gbe-the-dems-election-stealing-playbook-exposed.html