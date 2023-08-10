DEVASTATING MAUI FIRE -- EYEWITNESS FOOTAGE

First published at 01:21 UTC on August 10th, 2023.

#CLIMATE

#WEATHER

#HAWAII

TheHealthyAmerican, Peggy Hall

TheHealthyAmerican_PeggyHall

8025 subscribers

Subscribe

WATCH NEXT:

Not Normal Maui Fire & People Involved (part 2): https://www.bitchute.com/video/rE1-HdPoSY0/

If you live in Hawaii, email news tips and updates to [email protected]

I've been fighting for YOUR freedom since Day One!

Thank you for your financial support!

✅ https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/donate

✅ OR: Send checks, cards letters here:

Peggy Hall

205 Avenida del Mar PO Box 681

San Clemente, CA 92674

✅ SUBSTACK: Subscribe for FREE:

https://peggyhall.substack.com/

✅ GET YOUR HEALTHY AMERICAN T-SHIRTS, HATS, CUPS

Save 10% Use code: happy10

https://www.thehealthyamericanstore.org

✅ PRIVATE EXCLUSIVE VIDEO PLATFORM:

http://peggyhall.tv

✅ HOW TO WIN IN COURT online course:

https://tinyurl.com/3z2yk5f7

✅ Second Channel is LIVING SWELL with Peggy Hall

MONDAYS 11am pacific:

https://www.youtube.com/c/LivingSwellwithPeggyHall

✅ PERSONAL HELP WITH RELIGIOUS EXEMPTIONS:

https://tinyurl.com/jwm4x8ur

✅ PANIC-FREE PREPPING COURSE:

https://tinyurl.com/3rfpjysx

✅ FREEDOM LEARNING COURSE:

https://tinyurl.com/jw3s52tn

✅ GET YOUR EMERGENCY FOOD SUPPLY:

http://preparewithpeggy.com

✅ MIND/BODY MAKEOVER!

https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/classes/p/mindbody-makeover-private-webinar

✅ CONNECT WITH ME HERE:

INSTAGRAM: https://tinyurl.com/mr2f4as6

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/peggy.hall1

TELEGRAM: The Healthy American with Peggy Hall

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/c-2323622

BITCHUTE: https://tinyurl.com/2p836pja

BRIGHTEON: https://tinyurl.com/3knnv4ht

✅ FREE NEWSLETTER

https://tinyurl.com/ya6znumn

✅ QUESTIONS / COLLABS:

[email protected]

✅ ABOUT ME -- PEGGY HALL

At the helm of Truth & Freedom.

Educator, encourager, and activist.

BA in Political Science

Master's in International Law & Policy

Former Director of Teacher Education at UC Irvine

30+ years as an educator and consultant

Exposing the hogwash and giving you the tools to fight tyranny!

www.thehealthyamerican.org