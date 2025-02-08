(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Bill Gates was never confirmed as the Director of Health and Human Services of the United of America, and yet he's controlled our healthcare worldwide through his criminal operation and targeting African Americans, as Bobby accurately said. But we caught those senators there during his hearings. Because, actually, you know, Bernie Sanders the week before we showed you that on January 22 on Wednesday, Bernie Sanders collected in his office people like, Oh, Paul Offit, a criminal doctor from Johns Hopkins University; a nurse from Maryland, literally in the state where that Senator from Maryland said, my name wrong, Mikovits, I'm sorry. It's "MY"kovits, and you knew that. And she said I had a conversation in an email with Bobby Kennedy. No, I didn't. We were live at Godspeak Church on that day, so you're not listening for your name and saying Yippee. Somebody said my name. You're saying, How are Trump and Kennedy playing this? So why did they say Wakefield, and why did they cite this stuff? And why did they say, oh, vaccines? Because vaccines are drugs.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 02/07/2025

The Real Dr Judy Show with host Darrell Wolfe: https://rumble.com/v6i41v1-the-real-dr.-judy-mikovits-show.html

01/21/2025 - Roundtable on Vaccines and Public Health hosted by Bernie Sanders: https://www.youtube.com/live/0gwDLB6hvpM?si=RPie9QL8BlBEaIcF

01/30/2025 - RFK Jr. testifies before Senate: https://www.youtube.com/live/YP869FT-e7Y?si=BonLb3eUIMpM_KLx

02/262021 Full Q&A with Bobby, Pastor Rob and myself at GodSpeak: https://rumble.com/vcri2t-dr.-judy-mikovits-and-robert-f.-kennedy-jr.-q-a-godspeak-calvary-chapel.html