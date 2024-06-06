Islamic Resistance OP - Targeting Iron Dome Platform in the Ramot Naftali Barracks of the Israeli Army in northern Occupied Palestine

I've just replaced the thumbnail to the after photo from this attack, found next day, June 6th. Description of image, Significant damage occurred to the Iron Dome launcher caused by a guided missile hit [yesterday] in the Upper Galilee.

Image: Consequences of the arrival of Hezbollah's anti-tank missile system at the Iron Dome air defense missile launcher. Hezbollah states that since the beginning of the war, 5 launchers and 1 radar of the Iron Dome air defense system have already been destroyed.

Video Description: Scenes from the operation of the Islamic Resistance targeting the Iron Dome platform in the Ramot Naftali barracks of the Israeli enemy army in northern occupied Palestine.

Adding next day, June 6.

Israeli media:

Hezbollah has released a video showing the destruction of an anti-aircraft launcher, and this is an unusual and serious incident.

It is clear that the Iron Dome is no longer effective in facing Hezbollah rockets.





