Transgenders Want Nuclear Family DESTROYED: Parents Are FIGHTING Back AGAINST LGBT SATANIC Cult

Stew Peters Show





Apr 12, 2023





The LGBT are trying to turn public schools into evil religious institutions that dogmatize children and turn them into perverts.

Dr. Elana Fishbein is here to talk about how to empower parents to fight the woke agenda in public schools.

No Left Turn In Education focuses on helping parents approach their school boards, legislatures, district representatives and everyone in between on all issues pertaining to the indoctrination of children.

Parents have been asleep at the wheel for too long but now they are saying “enough is enough, leave our children alone.”

The majority of people are against the evil satanic trans agenda.

Unless we come together and protect our children our nation will collapse in ruins.

For more information on how to empower parents to fight back against the indoctrination of children go to http://www.noleftturn.us/mission-goals-objectives

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2huvm0-transgenders-want-nuclear-family-destroyed-parents-are-fighting-back-agains.html



