⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(28 February 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and delivered strikes at enemy manpower and hardware near Sinkovka (Kharkov region).

In addition, seven attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 32nd Mechanised Brigade, 77th Air Mobile Brigade, 95th Air Assault Brigade, and 57th Motorised Rifle Brigade were repelled near Sinkovka (Kharkov region) and Terni (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 145 Ukrainian troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, and two pickup trucks.

In the course of counterbattery warfare, one U.S.-made M777 artillery system, one D-20 howitzer, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and one D-30 howitzer were neutralised.

▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front lines and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 5th, 92nd assault brigades, 28th, 93rd mechanised brigades, 107th and 241st territorial defence brigades near Krasnoye, Bogdanovka, Kleschcheyevka, and Kurdyumovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Moreover, three counterattacks of the AFU 46th Air Mobile Brigade were repelled near Georgiyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 230 Ukrainian troops, two tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles, and six motor vehicles.

In the course of counterbattery warfare, one Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system, two D-20 howitzers, one Rapira anti-tank gun, one U.S.-made M119 towed howitzer, and one AFU ammunition depot were destroyed.

▫️In Avdeyevka direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces liberated Petrovskoye, took more advantageous lines, and repelled 11 counterattacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU near Leninskoye, Novgorodskoye, Novobakhmutovka, Tonenkoye, Orlovka, and Pervomayskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 165 Ukrainian troops, four tanks, two Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, and five motor vehicles.

In the course of counterbattery warfare, three D-20 howitzers, one Msta-B howitzer, one Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, and five D-30 howitzers were wiped out.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces supported by aviation inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 128th Territorial Defence Brigade near Urozhaynoye and Staromayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).The AFU losses amounted to up to 115 Ukrainian troops, one tank, three motor vehicles, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, one Rapira anti-tank gun, and one ammunition depot.



▫️In Kherson direction, as a result of active actions, Russian units took more advantageous positions, inflicted losses on manpower and hardware clusters of the AFU 128th Mountain Assault Brigade and 121st Territorial Defence Brigade near Primorskoye, Novopokrovka (Zaporozhye region), and Dudchany (Kherson reg).



One counterattack launched by an assault detachment of the AFU 117th Mechanised Brigade was repelled near Rabotino (Zaporozhye reg).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 40 UKR troops & 2 motor vehicles.

In the course of counterbattery warfare, one French-made CAESAR self-propelled artillery system, three D-20 howitzers, one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, and one D-30 howitzer were neutralised.



▫️Operational-Tactical aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces wiped out one S-300 anti-aircraft missile system radar, one ammunition depot, one AFU POL depot, one unmanned aerial vehicles storage and manufacture facility, as well as engaged manpower and hardware in 131 areas during the day.

▫️Air defence units shot down 99 unmanned aerial vehicles close to Zovtnevoye (Kharkov region), Arapovka, Troitskoye, Novonikolskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Yelenovka, Shevchenko (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as intercepted three HIMARS MLRS shells.



📊 In total, 575 airplanes and 267 helicopters, 13,622 unmanned aerial vehicles, 474 air defence missile systems, 15,266 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,226 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 8,203 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 19,179 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.