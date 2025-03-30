© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump ‘PISSED OFF’ at Putin, Warns 25% Tariffs on Russian Oil Could Happen Anytime
"I was very angry, pissed off, when Putin started questioning Zelensky’s credibility and discussing new leadership in Ukraine," Trump said in a phone interview with NBC.
Trump plans to have a phone call with Putin in the coming days, according to the U.S. president's statement to NBC News.