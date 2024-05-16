BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Plot Exposed and Confirmed 05/16/2024
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
762 followers
233 views • 12 months ago

Ukrainian Commander has said that the first line of defense was “missing in a massive betrayal in the country. The Russians just walked in”. Pastor Stan also shares a dream from Vicki confirming the oversight on the resources being sent to Ukraine, emptying America’s defenses greatly.


Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/


Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/


EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support

russiaukrainenatoprophecy clubzelenskystan johnsonprophecy with stanplot exposedplot confirmed
