'The Tourists', 1912 Short Silent Film

Starring, Mabel Normand.
Directed by Mack Sennett
A group of tourists spend too long checking out the Indian Arts and Crafts at the station and miss their train. While waiting, Normand in a picture hat and black outfit, wanders off and takes an interest in Chief Evans, precipitating the usual chase, here by club wielding Indian wives.