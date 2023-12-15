WW3 Alert! After Biden Threatened Direct War with Putin,NATO Plans to Attack Russia!

RealNewsChannel.com





Alex Jones breaks down the growing support to include Ukraine in NATO, pushing the WW3 wearfront to the edgte of Russia's border. Next Alex Jones Just Interviewed Elon Musk- WATCH NOW!





Source Link;

https://www.realnewschannel.com/ww3-alert-after-biden-threatened-direct-war-with-putinnato-plans-to-attack-russia/





Source Link: https://freeworldnews.tv/





Please Like and Share This Page. Thanks





Get Storable Foods Now!; https://bit.ly/3gGxrmD





PROTECT FREE SPEECH! Owen Shroyer is in the legal fight of his life and a battle for his First Amendment right to freedom of speech. You can support his emergency legal defense in this ongoing battle right here. Owen has always been grateful for the love and support he continues to receive, and promises he will not let you down in our continued effort for a better future. IF IT CAN HAPPEN TO HIM IT CAN HAPPEN TO YOU! https://www.givesendgo.com/defendowen





Home School your Kids in a Christian Environment: https://zionacademy.com/

Support this Faith Driven Food Pantry; https://heartlandhopemission.org/get-involved/donate/





Learn hoe to be good citizen as the Bible tells us; https://biblicalcivics.com/flashpoint-offer-a

https://www.patriotacademy.com/





GET A VACCINE EXEMPTION LETTER: https://www.twc.health/products/medical-exemption?ref=2a-PHSIZGsDPj7





ATTENTION PARENTS: How to Opt Out of Rogue Sex Ed in Schools; https://www.greatschoolsinitiative.org/





SAVE NEXT NEWS NETWORK: https://www.paypal.com/donate?campaign_id=DFCYXRNRJUMDY

and https://www.givesendgo.com/sustain-next-news

Support the Infowar! https://www.infowarsstore.com

shortcreekdreamcenter.org

https://thegatewaypunditstore.com/

https://store.100percentfedup.com/

https://brillouinenergy.com/

Support Natural News: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

https://www.flytees.biz/





Support Ron Paul Institute: http://ronpaulinstitute.org/support/

https://wearechange.org/donate/





FOLLOW US!:

https://franksocial.com/profile/209287

https://truthsocial.com/@realnewschannel1776

https://tv.gab.com/channel/RealNewsChannel





Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.