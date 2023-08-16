SRA Survivor Joe: His Story and Recovery

Joe Ward joins Max to share his story of being ritually abused between the ages of 11 and 14, and describes the grooming process including the use of drugs and pornography. Joe began to tell his story in hopes of helping other survivors and because as he says, “exposure is their greatest fear, silence is their greatest tool”. Joe describes his experiences trying to get justice within the legal system as well as his experiences being part of the entertainment industry. He exposes how controlled the entertainment industry truly is and how the satanic cult uses it to mind control the population. Joe and Max discuss other aspects of SRA such as black magic, the transgender and transhuman agenda, reptilians, the depopulation agenda, how whistleblowers get “suicided” and how the system uses distraction to move public awareness from emerging truths. Joe talks about his recovery process and his perspective being a male survivor of SRA.

Telegram:@joewardofficial

TikTok Joe Ward Offical