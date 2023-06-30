Declaration of Independence: Usurpation is Treason

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Although we generally refer to that list of abuses in the Declaration of Independence as “grievances” - that’s not how they were described in the text. Instead, they were referred to as “usurpations,” or a theft of power from the people. Sounds familiar, doesn’t it?
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: June 30, 2023