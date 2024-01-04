A Russian Female Paramedic with the call sign Needle got to the Front recently

"I'm even calmer here than I was in civilian life."

A paramedic with the call sign Needle got to the front recently. The girl graduated from a master's degree in Orenburg, where she also worked as a doctor in a private clinic. When she started HER OWN, she went to the front without hesitation.

The heroine herself, a medic with the call sign Igla, will tell about life on the front line and emergency preparedness in our story.