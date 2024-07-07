Joel 2 Before The Day Of The Lord

What occurs before The Day Of The Lord?

What are the signs that we're close to that day?

Does God descend before judging humanity?

How would we know if God was descending before judging us? It seems like we're close to the time of God's Judgement.

“After this, I will pour out my Spirit [ruach] on all humanity. Your sons and daughters will prophesy [nava-words], your old men will dream dreams [cholem-asleep], your young men will see visions [chezowm-awake]; and also on male and female slaves in those days I will pour out my Spirit. I will show wonders in the sky and on earth — blood, fire and columns of smoke. The sun will be turned into darkness and the moon into blood before the coming of the great and terrible Day of Adonai.” At that time, whoever calls on the name of Adonai will be saved. For in Mount Tziyon and Yerushalayim there will be those who escape, as Adonai has promised; among the survivors will be those whom Adonai has called. Joel 2:28-32 (CJB)

