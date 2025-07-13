MEN OF LAW Podcast 9 with Jennifer Elizabeth Masters

🔥 Episode 9! 🔥

In this powerful episode of Men of Law, filmmaker and host Karl Lentini speaks with Jennifer Elizabeth Masters, a self-mastery guide, intuitive healer, and trauma survivor. Jennifer shares how childhood abuse shaped her early life, how she broke free from its grip, and how she now helps others—especially women—transform their emotional pain into deep healing and self-love.

You’ll hear:

✅ How she healed physical issues rooted in fear and trauma

✅ How she helps women overcome grief, anxiety, & depression

✅ How she supports people in restoring relationships—drawing from her own powerful experiences





You can learn more about Jennifer's work here: https://jenniferelizabethmasters.com





