Drink Along #89: Anderson Valley Brewing Bourbon Barrel Stout 5.0/5*

Running 6.9 for the ABV, 14 for the IBUs, the SRM is best guessed as an inky dark eldritch 90 Lovibond.This is a very nice brew and should work well with the cooler temps.

Just in time for Autumn, she is a winner.

Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one w me.

Skal

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

