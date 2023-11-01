Drink Along #89: Anderson Valley Brewing Bourbon Barrel Stout 5.0/5*

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Running 6.9 for the ABV, 14 for the IBUs, the SRM is best guessed as an inky dark eldritch 90 Lovibond.This is a very nice brew and should work well with the cooler temps.
Just in time for Autumn, she is a winner.
Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one w me.
Skal
E.
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
