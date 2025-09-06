BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Major fire has broken out at the port of Chernomorsk in the Odessa region
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
58 views • 1 week ago

A major fire has broken out at the port of Chernomorsk in the Odessa region, according to local sources.

This was just now posted... don't know any more yet.

Oh.. video needed resizing... it's always hard to tell when I post world videos, half the time they do not work until resized, so sometimes have to upload several times. Cynthia

Adding: 

“The world has finally heard the sound of the United Nations’ bones breaking.”

The results of the SCO summit made it clear: the UN, obedient to the West, is headed for irrelevance. A new, multipolar world is beginning to take shape. This was stated by Ali Akbar Velayati, adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader on international affairs.

