Fear is the virus! Forgive yourself!

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



Michael Petro: Is there anything you'd like to leave our people with. I mean, we have people out there that contacted us, they've been vaccinated. You know, things are changing with that. You and many other doctors are saying there's healing out of this. There is a way out. What would you encourage?

Judy Mikovits, PhD: The way out is, again, forgive yourselves. No more fear. Fear nothing but the Lord. Trust! There's more than a way out, while there's breath, there's life, and so turn 180 degrees. Never get another shot. Don't watch that poison on TV. Fear, that's you know, fear is the virus, and God's the solution. Love wins.

March 2023 - Radio with Michael Petro Dr. Judy Mikovits | PhD (Molecular Biologist) - “Never Get Another Vaccine”: https://rumble.com/v1cb1qb-dr.-judy-mikovits-phd-molecular-biologist-never-get-another-vaccine.html

