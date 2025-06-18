Astrology & Predictions - USA - Summer 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Using Mundane Astrology, we'll do a deep dive on the Cancer Ingress to take a look at what might be ahead for the United States June 20, 2025 to September 22, 2025.
Prepare for a CHOATIC, CRISIS driven summer my friends. A very long reading--sorry, a heck of a lot going on! Remember! All this turbulence will lead to a far, far better country.
JUMPS:
SUMMARY 00:02:33:15
Chart Analysis 00:10:31:00
1st House 00:13:46:12
2nd House 00:25:19:18
3rd House 00:48:50:15
4th House 01:08:16:13
5th House 01:19:23:09
6th House 01:28:44:17
7th House 01:38:53:01
8th House 02:06:31:11
9th House 02:19:50:21
10th House 02:37:39:20
11th House 02:49:37:22
12th House 03:02:13:20
LINKS:
Dr. Stell Immanuel on July 4th
https://x.com/stella_immanuel/status/1928949632568357189
Nipah Virus
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nipah_virus_infection
Great Shampoo!
https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=7789271.67117a&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=7789271.67117a
TRUTHSOCIAL:
https://truthsocial.com/@fruitcakeastrologer/media
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XgZZE3Amppsi/
TELEGRAM: t.me/fruitcakeastrologer_official
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fruitcakeastrologer
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/fruitcakeastrologer
Website: https://AstroSvs.com
