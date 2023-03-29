red planet x-Biblical wormwood system body shocks man in Connecticut USA / Ethanol in OHIO RIVER / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





One of the HUGE Red planet x-Biblical wormwood system bodies shocks man in the skies of Connecticut USA/BREAKING NEWS FROM MY STATE ONCE AGAIN-THIS IS BAD-Ethanol in crate DUMPED INTO into the OHIO RIVER that runs through MULTIPLE STATES!!! IT WILL GET WORSE FAST/MIDNIGHT HOUR IS APPROACHING-IS JESUS CHRIST (YESHUA) YOUR LORD? I HOPE SO/READ BELOW. Today is now 3/29/23... i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. In todays video you'll see a man in Connecticut USA that caught a large red planet x system body meaning ( one of the large planet x system bodies that in truth looks like planet x with its fiery red hue due to red iron oxide dust ) though I can't say 100 percent it's biblical wormwood of Revelation 8 also known as the fiery red dragon in revelation 12 in the bible or nemesis or nemesis the destroyer as it's called in old and new Testaments of the bible. The same destroyer that God used to bring the 10 biblical plagues to Egypt and not just to egypt but the whole globe at that time recorded down the destroyer and what it did to earth and that it was to return... when Moses led hebrew and Jewish slaves to freedom during those 10 biblical plagues. As its simply called planet x today. The black star. Or brown dwarf star earths twin sun.... David bowie while dying one of his last songs was black star just as his album he put out was about the destroyer planet x called black star. Just as Chris Cornell sang about the black hole sun which is also about planet x coming. Just as Prince sang purple rain that was about the blue and red native American first peoples prophecy about the blue and red Kachinas. Known as planet x earths twin sun the brown dwarf star and nibiru that is NOT a brown dwarf star but a comet planet on the planet x/nemesis systems farthest edge.... Anyway the guy caught the red planet x system body over Connecticut USA after going inside an old insane asylum there with his friends and came outside shocked just recently by all he saw... Also breaking news in my state ohio once again we're getting messed with as 1,400 tons of poisonous ethanol is now sitting in a big crate in the Ohio River. The river that runs along about 6 states.... Yeah not good at all.. Expect more of these things to occur globally.... It's going to bad and fast and anyone new to my channel I hope you'll read below if Jesus Christ (yeshua) isn't your Lord yet... People have a short time on this planet to make a decision what God they'll serve. Lucifer or God and God's only begotten son christ who loved you and loves you enough to take our sin and guilt on the cross dying and rising from the tomb the third day so that whoever comes to Christ as Lord will be saved and know heaven is where you'll go after this life. Do you have that assurance yet? You can through Christ only.. The world and its ways have and are leading many to a real hell. You all have free will who you'll worship. Time for choosing is now, no sitting on the fence on your decisions. Time is short. Very short.... Love and forgive others daily as God commanded. LOVE daily. That's my message today and daily.... Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my comments section with my pinned main notes.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oCdBHa6tHqQ



