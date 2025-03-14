⚡️Ukrainian soldiers who lay down their weapons and surrender will be guaranteed their lives and dignified treatment - Putin, part 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️Putin stated that he has reviewed Trump’s call to spare Ukrainian soldiers.
The Russian president said he understood the US president's appeal to adhere to humanitarian principles regarding Ukrainian military personnel.
⚡️ Ukrainian soldiers who lay down their weapons and surrender will be guaranteed their lives and dignified treatment - Putin