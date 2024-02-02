The worse propaganda, you will never grow your own food again !

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SOURCE : A Call For Vengeance
LINK : https://youtube.com/@callforvengeance?si=vuk62wy5fCVl5GOx
W.E.F Speaker Calls for “Ecocide” Laws Against Farming & Fishing, oh yeah not allow people to farm and fish and must be punished . Because we must eat bugs and man made lab food, they want to kill all of us with poison food and famine, it is genocide and against humanity , do not listen these demons !
These demons are about to reap what they sewn, pure terror of the Lord !
That means if we grow food in our backyards we will be arrested. Unbelievable we are actually going into this time period.